Cargill and Rumba Meats Continue Contributions to Hispanic Youth Leaders During Hispanic Heritage Month

WICHITA, Kan. – For the fifth consecutive year, Cargill® and Rumba Meats® are donating $50,000 to the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute (USHLI) to support college scholarships and development opportunities for future Hispanic leaders during Hispanic Heritage Month. Rumba Meats inspires the Hispanic community to honor and celebrate their heritage by creating delicious meals with traditional proteins.

“At Rumba Meats, we’re proud to support the Hispanic community on their mission to preserve heritage and empower future generations to lead their communities with confidence,” said Tammy Gonzales, Rumba Meats’ Marketing Manager. “We’re thrilled to watch these future leaders embrace their culture and continue to grow, while on their path to make a real difference in society.”

Honoring Future Hispanic Leaders

Rumba Meats honors Hispanic culture year-round, celebrating the food and people that bring heritage and its flavor to life. This new generation of Hispanic leaders can advance and progress the future of Hispanic communities in a positive direction. This is why Rumba Meats is continuing its commitment to celebrate culture, tradition, and legacy.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, Rumba Meats is continuing its partnership with USHLI, by donating $50,000 across scholarships and development opportunities for high achieving, college-bound students making a difference in their Hispanic communities. This donation supports USHLI’s Student Leadership Series program, that serves more than 85,000 high school students, in over 25 states annually. The series is designed to connect students with tools they need to achieve a higher education. To date, the program has reached 93,797 participants in over 30 states.

“My Hispanic heritage has influenced me because I have been able to see just how motivated and how determined Hispanics are to achieve something greater than themselves,” said Karen Dorantes, 2023 scholarship recipient.

This year marks a total donation of $250,000 in scholarships and programming since 2019. As a result of Rumba’s commitment over the past five years, over 100 Hispanic youth have attended colleges and universities as part of this program. Each year over half the applicants would be first generation college students.

“Scholarships and efforts such as these are indispensable to the educational success of almost all Hispanic college students, who are still, unfortunately, ‘the first and only’ to attend and graduate college,” said Dr. Juan Andrade Jr., President of United States Hispanic Leadership Institute. “Knowing that others are willing to invest in them helps solidify the belief in themselves that is needed to succeed in higher education.”

Currently enrolled high school seniors across the country can apply for the Rumba Meats Scholarship now through November 30, 2023. To learn more, including eligibility requirements, students can visit: www.ushli.org/rumba.

To learn more about how Rumba Meats is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month this year, visit rumbameats.com/hispanic-heritage-month or Facebook @RumbaMeats and Instagram @rumbameats.

About Rumba Meats

Rumba Meats, part of the Cargill family of brands, helps the Latino community celebrate their culture and preserve their heritage through food. With more than 30 different specialty beef cuts available, Rumba Meats delivers high-quality traditional variety meats that are an integral part of Latino traditions and culture. Customers can find Rumba Meats in a variety of retail locations. To learn more, and where to purchase Rumba Meats, visit https://rumbameats.com/ or on Facebook @RumbaMeats, and on Instagram @rumbameats.

About Cargill

Cargill’s 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 158 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute

Based in Chicago, USHLI is an award-winning national nonprofit, nonpartisan, tax-exempt organization. Since 1982, USHLI has registered 2.3 million new voters; published over 425 reports on Latino demographics including our biennial Almanac of Latino Politics; sponsored 41 annual national conferences, each attended by leaders from 42 states; trained over 1,050,000 present and future leaders; and awarded over $1.6 million in scholarships and internships.