Pepperidge Farm Brightens Breakfast with New Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl Bread

CAMDEN, N.J. — Pepperidge Farm has introduced a new flavor to its beloved portfolio of swirl bread. New Pepperidge Farm Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl offers an elevated pairing of zesty lemon and sweet blueberry flavors delicately swirled into every slice and is a delicious addition to breakfast breads.

“As America’s number one breakfast bread, our Pepperidge Farm Swirl collection has long been a staple on breakfast tables nationwide,” said Ama Auwarter, Vice President of Bakery Marketing at Campbell Snacks. “Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl bread is a refreshing new combination with a mouthwatering aroma that fills the home and adds excitement to the start of each day.”

Pepperidge Farm has set the standard in crafting delicious baked goods worth savoring. As fresh bakery products continue to increase in popularity for breakfast occasions and the demand for lemon and blueberry breakfast options increases, the newest Swirl bread is a welcome addition. In fact, in testing, Lemon Blueberry was the top consumer choice for the next flavor of Pepperidge Farm Swirl bread.

With thick slices of bread perfect for toasting, Pepperidge Farm Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl elevates any occasion from everyday breakfast to weekend brunch and can be enjoyed with a variety of spreads or on its own.

The new Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl is a permanent addition to the Pepperidge Farm Swirl collection. From the Pepperidge Farm ovens to your home, find Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl Bread available at national retailers this spring for an SRP of $4.69. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com.

