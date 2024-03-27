Land O’Frost Announces the Addition of Directors of Research, Development and Innovation, and Brand Marketing

Munster, IN – Land O’Frost, Inc., one of the nation’s best-selling brands of pre-sliced deli meats and a producer of specialty meats, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new directors to its leadership team. Julie Lubash has been named Director of Research, Development and Innovation, while Paula Ford joins as Brand Marketing Director.

“The addition of Julie Lubash and Paula Ford to our leadership team reflects Land O’Frost’s commitment to attracting top talent from across the industry. Their expertise and strategic vision will strengthen our position as a leading provider of high-quality deli meats,” said Saverio Spontella, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Innovation. “We are looking forward to the contributions that Julie and Paula will make to our organization. We are confident that their leadership and industry knowledge will drive innovation, enhance our brand presence, and ultimately deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Julie brings a wealth of experience in the food industry, making her a valuable asset in driving Land O’Frost’s short and long-term innovation, product development strategy, process improvements and brand growth. Prior to joining Land O’Frost, Julie held various key roles at Tyson Foods in Research and Development, where she demonstrated her expertise across several product categories. Her decades of knowledge and innovative mindset will play a crucial role in shaping the company’s future.

“I am thrilled to join Land O’Frost and contribute to the company’s culture of commitment to its communities, customers and the team. I am passionate about product development and eager to support Land O’Frost in delivering innovative and delicious options to consumers,” said Julie. Paula Ford, the newly appointed Brand Marketing Director, also comes from Tyson Foods, where she successfully oversaw marketing efforts for the Jimmy Dean Frozen Sandwich and All Breakfast portfolio. Before her tenure at Tyson Foods, Paula gained valuable experience at Conagra Brands and through consulting roles in the consumer packaged goods industry. With her proven track record in brand management and marketing, Paula will be instrumental in driving the growth and success of Land O’Frost’s brands.

“The culture and ongoing growth mindset of the long-standing family-owned and operated company attracted me to Land O’Frost. I am excited to generate further visibility and brand equity for a portfolio of well-known products,” stated Paula.

About Land O’Frost

Founded in 1941, Land O'Frost is a leading manufacturer of packaged meats. The company is the largest family-owned brand of packaged deli meat in the U.S. Leading brands marketed by Land O'Frost include: Land O'Frost Premium®, Wellshire® and Bistro Favorites™. Land O'Frost products can be found in supermarkets, mass merchandisers and natural food markets nationwide. Headquartered in Munster, IN, the company operates three manufacturing facilities in Lansing, IL, Madisonville, KY, and Searcy, AR. For more information, please visit www.landofrost.com.