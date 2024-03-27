Atalanta’s Exclusive Partner, UK’s Belton Farm Fox Family Cheeses, Celebrate Key Brand Refresh

Elizabeth, NJ- Belton Farm, an exclusive Atalanta partner, has launched a re-brand of one of their bestselling products, Red Fox aged Red Leicester, their White Fox White Leicester and Smoked Red Fox. Central to the redesign is more eye-catching packaging, featuring a vibrant color palette and greater emphasis on the brand’s playful fox to widen the products’ appeal. The Red Fox name is intentional, referring to the weather vane that has stood aloft Belton Farm since 1815. At the same time, a fox was a fitting mascot as the animal has served as the key symbol of Leicester and



Leicestershire for centuries, perfect for a Red Leicester cheese. Justin Beckett, Managing Director of Belton Farm, says: “As the leading brand of Red Leicester, Red Fox has always been the essential signpost on the cheese fixture for consumers seeking to extend their cheese repertoire beyond simply Cheddar. Since its launch, Red Fox has added value, excitement, and incremental sales to the cheese

category, and our investment in refreshing the brand and enhancing its marketing support is set to reinforce this. We believe our new, more vibrant, colorful pack designs will retain our loyal Red Fox consumers and attract new, younger cheese lovers looking for a taste and texture sensation.” Since its launch, Red Fox has become a leading brand within the UK Cheese category, drawing loyal fans to its cunningly) unexpected crunch. The new pack design aims to retain these Red Fox loyalists by keeping much of the brand’s core visual identity while attracting new younger consumers through its more colorful and contemporary on-shelf presence.



The new look Red Fox packs and shelf-ready packaging will debut in leading national and independent retailers in May.

About Belton Farm:

Stretching back over three generations, the Beckett family has championed farming and cheese-making in the heart of Shropshire. At Belton Farm, they pride themselves on their provenance and passion for making the very best-tasting cheese. They’re dedicated to differentiating themselves by concentrating on their award- winning Great British cheese’s quality, distinctive taste, and depth of flavor. They only use the very best, locally sourced ingredients. Their milk comes from Belton Farm’s dedicated group of local dairy farmers who pride themselves on the quality of their grass-fed milk and their cows’ health and welfare. They source their salt from the historic local Cheshire salt mines, but their bespoke cultures (used to start the cheese-making process) are unique to Belton Farm and a closely guarded secret.