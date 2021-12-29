Atalanta Launches Snowdonia Rock Star Cheese

Elizabeth, NJ — Atalanta is excited to announce Snowdonia Cheese Company’s first-ever vintage cave-aged Cheddar, adding to their range of award-winning, contemporary cheeses crafted in the Welsh tradition. Snowdonia partners exclusively with Atalanta to bring this vibrantly flavored cheese from North Wales to the US market.

Formed by the family of 3rd generation dairy farmers, Snowdonia Cheese uses local natural resources to produce their premium, uniquely flavored cheeses. The discovery of a former slate mine buried 500 feet deep in Snowdonia National Park, a protected Dark Sky Reserve, was celebrated by Snowdonia Cheese as the perfect setting for aging this luxurious, distinctively rich Cheddar. 82% of consumers love Cheddar, making it one of the most loved foods in America.1 There has also been a significant increase in searches for cave-aged and vintage cheese since 2020, highlighting growing interest.2 The 18-month maturation in sealed slate chambers gives Rock Star Cheddar its depth of flavor, characterized by a savory tang and finishes with a caramel overtone. The smooth, dense texture is punctuated with the occasional crunchy crystal, a highly desirable characteristic of caveaged cheeses.

“It’s a real labor of love to mature a cheese deep underground in such a remote setting, and for us, it’s worth it.” Says Richard Newton-Jones, commercial director at Snowdonia Cheese Company, “The flavor is stunning, and the setting is incredible – it’s a real honor to work with the natural landscape in this way, surrounded by the majestic beauty of Snowdonia.”

Rock Star Cheddar will be available in US markets as part of Atlanta’s commitment to bringing authentic, hand-crafted foods from around the world to your kitchen. The cheese will be available for retail in exact weight 5.3 oz (150gr). High-res images available upon request.

