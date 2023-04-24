Land O’Frost Launches Premium Meat 22 oz. Mega Pack

Land O’Frost Deli April 24, 2023

Munster, IN – Land O’Frost, one of the nation’s best-selling brands of pre-sliced deli meats and a producer of specialty meats, announces the addition of a 22-ounce size to its flagship Premium Meat product line. Now, with an additional six ounces, families can enjoy more of their favorite protein-filled meats like Honey Ham and Black Forest Ham.

“We created the Premium Mega Pack to offer our consumers the wholesome deli meat their families already love at an even better value for the money,” said Brandon Stephenson, Land O’Frost brand manager, “As inflation continues to impact the cost of living nationally, many families are cost-conscious and looking for the best deals when grocery shopping. The Mega Pack meets Americans where they are and delivers a great-tasting meal option without a hefty price tag.”

Premium Meat is one of Land O’Frost’s best-selling product lines and continues to be a leader in the lunchmeat pouch category. The Land O’Frost Premium Meat 22 oz. Mega Pack will be available at retailers across the country.

To find Land O’Frost Premium Meat at a location near you, visit https://www.landofrost.com/where-to-buy/.

About Land O’Frost

Founded in 1941, Land O’Frost, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaged meats and the largest family-owned brand of packaged deli meat in the U.S. Other leading brands marketed by the company include Wellshire® and Bistro Favorites®. Land O’Frost products can be found in supermarkets, mass merchandisers and natural grocers nationwide. For more information, www.landofrost.com.

Related Articles

Deli

Gone Rogue Continues to Shake Up the Snack World with New Turkey Bites

Land O’Frost, Inc Deli, Meat & Poultry July 20, 2021

Land O’Frost, Inc., one of the nation’s best-selling brands of pre-sliced deli meats and a producer of specialty meats, announced the addition of Gone Rogue® All-Natural Turkey Bites to its selection of protein-centric snacks under its brand Gone Rogue®. Turkey Bites satisfy the desire for delicious taste and nutritional value that purposeful protein seekers are searching for.