JBT Introduces All-New FVPGrow and Chopper Blender SE for Juice and Purée Production

LAKELAND, Fla. — Leading global food and beverage technology provider, JBT Corporation, announces the launches of its FVPGrow™ and Chopper Blender SE technologies, specifically designed for juice and purée processing customers in need of smaller-sized, versatile machinery to implement across their production lines.

The FVPGrow™ separates seeds, skins and extraneous particulate material to produce a liquid or semi-liquid product out of various fruits and vegetables. It offers a continuous, hygienic juice extraction at up to one ton per hour, depending on the raw product. No heat is added during the extraction process, suiting the product for immediate bottling, and can be followed with JBT High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology.

Constructed with all stainless steel components and other corrosion-resistant materials, FVPGrow™ provides a compact design to accommodate the needs of smaller production spaces. Modern improvements provide customers easy access and quick disassembly for rapid cleaning and paddle scraping action that minimizes product loss and maximizes yield. An additional endless screw evenly distributes incoming products to create a more uniform product loading and reduced maintenance. Customers also receive enhanced simplicity and efficiency throughout the production process driven by FVPGrow™’s single motor.

“Continuous improvement is at the forefront of everything we do at JBT, which led to the creation of FVPGrow™ and Chopper Blender SE for our fresh produce customers,” said Michael Mas, Global Product Line Director at JBT Corporation. “Both of these technologies serve unique and evolving needs across fruit and vegetable processing lines, and will enhance our customers’ outputs in today’s extremely competitive market.”

JBT’s Chopper Blender SE rapidly reduces frozen product into a palpable condition for juice and purée production. The technology comes with a hot water jacket around the lower portion and bottom of its tank, supporting the product thawing process, as well as a heating jacket that lines the underside of the intake chute to help frozen product flow into the system. These jackets, combined with a unique, heavy duty spiral blade, allow the product to reach a flowable state quickly.

Chopper Blender SE offers a frozen juice drum processing rate of four drums per hour, enabling customers to process products almost immediately from the cold room and helping them reduce electricity costs that come with products sitting in refrigerators or chillers for an extended amount of time. Further, high durability and efficient service is ensured for customers looking to get the most out of their machine for extended periods of time.

“The sustainability features of these technologies, in addition to the continuous improvement of safety, hygiene and quality, are perfect examples of JBT’s ongoing investment in the innovation of our solutions to address our customers’ needs,” said Carlos Fernandez, Executive Vice President of JBT Corporation and President, Diversified Food and Health. “Our team has once again delivered premier industry technologies, this time for our processors in need of smaller-sized juice and purée machinery, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with these industry leaders to reach and exceed their production goals.”

To learn more about FVPGrow™, Chopper Blender SE and all of JBT’s fruit and vegetable processing technologies, please visit https://www.jbtc.com/foodtech.

