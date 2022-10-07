It’s Crunch Time for BrightFarms at IFPA’s Global Show

NEW YORK – BrightFarms announced today that its premium “Crunch Kit™ Salads” are now available across the Midwest and East Coast in Ahold and Kroger stores. The leading supplier of indoor grown packaged salads will be showcasing and sampling their premium “Crunch Kit™ Salads” during IFPA’s Global Show (booth #4949) this October 27-29 in Orlando, Florida.

Salad kits are the fastest growing segment in indoor farming, and the largest segment in packaged salads. BrightFarms “Crunch Kit™ Salads” are made with fresh, sustainably grown salad greens, and delicious, premium toppings. Sized to be eaten on their own or as a shared side, two varieties, Chickpea Caesar and Sunny Bacon, launched in Illinois supermarkets earlier this year. BrightFarms continues to meet customer demand for convenient, affordable, and healthful food by expanding the availability of its premium kits to more geographies across the country.

“As with all of our products, we strive to offer the freshest, tastiest greens by harvesting and delivering them to stores in as little as 24 hours,” “said Abby Prior, Chief Commercial Officer at BrightFarms. “We’ve seen strong consumer demand for our products, and we’re confident shoppers will love the fresh, convenient, and nutritious options now available to them.”

BrightFarms currently operates six high-tech greenhouse farms in Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Illinois, and New Hampshire, with big expansion plans underway. With availability in over 4,000 stores nationwide, consumers have access to fresh lettuce options that the whole family can enjoy.

To sample BrightFarms “Crunch Kit™ Salads” and to learn about the company’s full line of leafy green offerings, visit IFPA’s Global Produce & Floral Show this October 27-29 in Orlando, Florida. BrightFarms will be at booth #4949 in Florida’s Orange County Convention Center in Hall C.

Additional information is available on BrightFarms website, www.brightfarms.com.

About BrightFarms

BrightFarms is the leading provider of locally grown packaged salads, serving the freshest, tastiest and most responsibly grown produce to consumers nationwide. BrightFarms operates hydroponic greenhouse farms in the communities it serves, enabling it to eliminate time, distance, and costs from the food supply chain. BrightFarms’ growing methods, a model for the future of scalable, sustainable local farming, use far less energy, land and water than long distance, field-grown agriculture. Forbes has recognized BrightFarms as one of the “100 Most Consumer Centric Companies” and Fast Company has recognized BrightFarms as “One of World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies” and one of the “Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Food.” BrightFarms was acquired by Cox Enterprises in 2021. For more information, please visit www.brightfarms.com.