JBT Expands European Presence; Opens Manufacturing Facility with Research and Technology Center in Spain

CHICAGO, IL — JBT Corporation, a leading technology solutions provider to the global food and beverage industry, announces European expansion with a brand new facility under its Diversified Food and Health group in Fortuna, Spain, a city in the country’s Murcia region.

Slated to be fully operational in late 2021, the new facility in Fortuna, Spain will manufacture and distribute JBT’s Fresh Produce Technologies and product lines, including coatings, cleaners, decay control, equipment, and produce identification solutions. This location will also serve as the primary regional sales and service office for the company’s fruit and vegetable business, as well as a laboratory space to conduct research and development, process validation and quality control functions. The facility will also house a pilot plant, where the company will run fruit and vegetable technology trials and other new product development testing.

“Over 75% of the world’s citrus juices are produced with JBT technology, and we are thrilled to expand our regional fresh produce presence, especially in Spain,” said John Siddle, JBT Global Product Line Director, Fresh Produce Technologies. “With this local manufacturing and R&D facility, our hope is to create a better support structure and stronger touchpoint for our fresh produce technology customers. We look forward to growing our community and connecting with new and existing customers in the region.”

JBT’s Diversified Food and Health Division is more than just a technology solutions provider, but a full-service partner, going beyond simply supplying the equipment to provide the best customer care, process knowledge, safety and support for each of their customers. The new regional facility in Fortuna enables JBT to have a better sales and support structure in addition to a local manufacturing base.

To learn more about JBT’s fresh produce technologies, please visit https://www.jbtc.com/foodtech.

