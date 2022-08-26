JBT’s Proseal Wins AgTech Breakthrough Awards FoodTech Equipment of the Year

Lakeland, FL – JBT Corporation’s Proseal, which designs and manufactures high quality tray sealing machines, conveyor systems and sealing tools to package foods such as ready meals, meat, fruit, vegetables and more, has been named the FoodTech Equipment of the Year in the AgTech Breakthrough Awards, an annual program that recognizes the best agricultural and food technology companies, products, and services around the globe.

Recent years have seen a growing awareness of plastic pollution worldwide and increasing calls for sustainable alternatives and more than half of U.S. consumers today are concerned about the environmental impact of packaging. JBT’s Proseal has emerged at the forefront of this movement by supporting its customers’ commitments with solutions that help reduce plastic packaging, including its top-sealed trays that use 42% less plastic and its patent pending high-speed fully automatic case packing system, CP3™ which combines efficient power consumption and a compact footprint with the ability to fill cases at up to 120 packs per minute, offering customers a complete primary and transit packing solution.

“Proseal continues to be at the forefront of the industry-wide sustainability movement by supporting its customers’ commitments with solutions that help reduce plastic packaging,” said Carlos Fernandez, Executive Vice President of JBT Corporation and President, Diversified Food and Health. “For every 1 million trays sealed with Proseal equipment, up to 10 tons of plastic is saved. And overall, 16% of JBT’s environmentally beneficial product revenue contributes to packaging waste reduction. Proseal is part of the JBT family, and together we remain committed to continually supporting customers’ needs and sustainability goals.”

This year marked the third annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards where more than 1,600 leading AgTech and FoodTech innovators around the world entered across 20 categories and 107 subcategories. A full list of winners can be found here.

“The entire Proseal organization is thrilled to be recognized by the AgTech Breakthrough Awards for our cutting-edge and best-in-class solutions,” said Jon Garner, Group President, Packing at JBT Corporation. “As a company that prides itself on being innovative and attentive to customer needs, this honor further proves that we are accomplishing our goals, and we look forward to building upon those in the future to ensure the best outputs for each customer we serve.”

The AgTech Breakthrough Awards honor adds another distinction to Proseal’s portfolio in 2022 as the company was also recognized in this year’s Safety & Health Excellence Awards, where it took home top honors in the Best Health and Safety in Manufacturing category, and was also nominated for the Safer Logistics award.

For more information on JBT’s food and beverage solutions, you can visit www.jbtc.com/foodtech.

###

About JBT

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. To learn more about JBT FoodTech, connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Proseal

Founded in 1998, Proseal designs and manufactures high quality tray sealing machines, case packers, conveyor systems and sealing tools for food industry markets worldwide. The company is part of the JBT Corporation family, a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food processing industry, committed to providing a service that surpasses customer expectations.