Proseal Launches The CP4 Case Packer

All new case packing machinery maximizes efficiency and cost effectiveness throughout the packaging process.

JBT’s Proseal, a world- leading manufacturer of tray sealing machinery announces the launch of the CP4 case packing machine, the latest in the CP range. The CP4 promises to offer producers across the global food market an unparalleled level of efficiency, flexibility, and profitability in their packaging processes.

Proseal’s new CP4 differs from the CP2 and CP3 that currently exist in the CP line because of its ability to pack trays at an even higher production. The case packing machinery range are ready to be integrated seamlessly with existing Proseal tray sealing machines.

The CP4 packs a diverse range of tray formats and seal processes ranging from fresh produce, protein, snacks, and ready meals. This machine can handle up to 240 packs per minute (product dependant) and is equipped to deal with case sizes and configurations of all varieties, making it a versatile solution for high- volume production lines.

Designed with an efficient footprint for throughput, the CP4 embodies the seamless integration of advanced features and user-friendly operation. Equipped with Proseal’s latest control system, the machine allows intuitive operation and real-time performance monitoring. This will enable food producers to quickly address potential issues, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

“The launch of the CP4 case packer is a monumental development not just for Proseal, but for the food packing industry as a whole,” said Jon Garner, Proseal President. “The CP4 advanced features, compact design, and flexibility make it a game-changing solution for food producers seeking to optimize their packaging operations.”

The CP4 has quick release conveyors for easy belt maintenance and a noteworthy feature is a quick-release tooling system that significantly reduces product changeover times, which can be completed in less than a minute.

The Case Packing range is equipped with Proseal’s ProMotion™ intelligent tray spacing system. ProMotion™ controls the flow of trays and enables them to feed continuously into the machine without stopping, filling cases at up to 240 packs per minute. The CP4 can handle a wide variety of pack formats, including trays and pots in materials such as A-PET, C-PET, and board.

The technology also uses Proseal’s spare parts, shared across their tray sealing and case packing range, promoting ease of use and minimal required storage for a wide range of parts in the production area, helping to ensure the machines are running at required production speeds with minimal downtime or interruptions.

To learn more about Proseal’s innovative case packing machinery, please visit www.proseal.com.

About JBT Corporation

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods, and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces, and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing, and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries.

About Proseal

Proseal is an innovative and pioneering organization within the fast-paced food industry. They take pride, not only in producing a range of high quality, efficient, cost-effective tray sealing and case packing machines, but also in providing a service that surpasses customers’ expectations.

With many years’ experience in the tray sealing industry, Proseal have a deep understanding of the demanding production requirements to which machinery in this sector is subjected. Combined with the high level of after sales service they provide, their business continues to go from strength to strength.