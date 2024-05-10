Houchens Food Group Recognized by Save A Lot as Retail Partner of the Year

Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., announced the presentation of the Save A Lot Retail Partner of the Year and Hometown Hero Award to Houchens Food Group, an 88-store operator with locations in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia.

The award, presented during the Company’s annual meeting and food show for store owners and operators in St. Charles, Mo., is given to Retail Partners who demonstrate outstanding results across the business, including growth in sales and customer metrics, community involvement, team engagement and a commitment to the Save A Lot brand.

Led by Vice President of Retail Operations Danny Wilson, Houchens Food Group are Retail Partners committed to providing fresh, full, friendly and clean stores for the 88 communities where their Save A Lot stores operate. Their ongoing investment in their people and their fleet of stores continues to pay off with their customers. In 2023 they finished full remodels of their stores and saw fantastic customer support across each grand re-opening.

The Bowling Green, KY-based business goes out of their way to integrate community into each store they operate, supporting dozens of causes in the eight states they operate. Giving back is a year-round initiative for the Houchens Food Group and includes regular partnerships with local police and fire departments to Cram the Cruiser which aims to fill first responder vehicles with food to donate locally. They also surpassed $1M in lifetime donations to St. Jude’s Research Hospital. They raised over $25,000 during their 29th annual Save A Lot Raceday in Hazard, Kentucky with all the proceeds going to local charities. Also in 2024, they raised over $55,000 for the Center for Courageous Kids. When a natural disaster struck communities where their stores operate, Houchens Food Group donated to help local communities begin to recover.

In store, the Houchens Food Group and their customers regularly finish among the top stores in the country in Save A Lot’s annual Bags for a Brighter Holiday food drive. This annual give back program allows customers to purchase a bag of pantry staples that are then donated to a local charity. In 2023, Houchens Food Group had record-breaking sales by selling over 46,000 bags that went to charities in the communities where their stores operate.

“Our team of great people is really what’s enabled our continued success” said Danny Wilson, Vice President of Retail Operations for Houchens Food Group. “We’ve had people with us for years who are committed to bringing the very best to our customers. We’ve got the best meat in the market, freshest produce available and store leadership ready and willing to do whatever it takes to deliver for our customers. Our people make this success story possible.”

“Houchens Food Group continues building a tremendous legacy in the Save A Lot network through a commitment to serving customers both in the store and in the community,” said Fred Boehler, CEO of Save A Lot. “We are truly appreciative to have Danny and the whole Houchens Food Group team running their stores with the Save A Lot sign on their buildings.”