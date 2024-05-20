That Flower Feeling Foundation Expands Support Network and Recognizes Ongoing Contributions

FALLBROOK, Ca. – The That Flower Feeling Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of new supporters and the continued dedication of existing contributors, advancing its mission to share the joy of flowers worldwide.

New supporters include Fresca Farms, Syngenta, Smithers Oasis, Cleveland Plant and Flower Company, and the Floral Marketing Fund, highlighting the significance of flowers in enhancing lives and communities.

Kelly Mace, Marketing Manager at Smithers Oasis, shares her enthusiasm: “Smithers-Oasis is thrilled to partner with That Flower Feeling, offering premium floral products to enhance the beauty and longevity of arrangements. Let’s elevate ‘that flower feeling’ together!”

We also extend our gratitude to Albin Hagstrom & Son, Armellini Logistics, Chrysal, Continental Floral Greens, Dummen Orange, Pennies by Plaza Flowers, and Wafex AU for renewing their support, reinforcing our shared vision.

David Armellini, a member of the That Flower Feeling Advisory Board and renewed supporter, remarked, ” The Flower Industry has a long-standing tradition of enriching lives and fostering positive emotions. Armellini Logistics is proud to partner with That Flower Feelings, an organization dedicated to strategic marketing within the industry. We believe their efforts can significantly enhance our collective ability to share the emotional power of flowers with a wider audience. By working together, we can amplify the positive impact of our industry and ensure its continued success.”

While Sarah Keefer, Marketing Director of Continental Floral Greens stated, “At Continental Floral Greens, we proudly support That Flower Feeling because we believe in the simple yet profound joy that fresh flowers and greens bring into daily life. By promoting the regular use of fresh flowers and greens, this initiative helps integrate their beauty and positivity into everyday routines, making each day a little brighter. We are excited to be part of an effort that not only enhances individual well-being but also supports the entire floral industry.”

To see a full list of contributors to That Flower Feeling, please visit https://thatflowerfeeling.org/campaign-donors/

For more information and to support our cause, visit www.thatflowerfeeling.org/donate.