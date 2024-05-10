Florida Bans Lab-Grown Meat, Adding to Similar Efforts in Three Other States

Natalie Kainz, NBC News Meat & Poultry May 9, 2024

Companies that have made strides in cultivated meat technology said Florida’s law stifles innovation in a space that is becoming competitive globally

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning and criminalizing the manufacture and sale of lab-grown meat in the state. 

The legislation joins similar efforts from three other states — Alabama, Arizona and Tennessee — that have also looked to stop the sale of lab-grown meat, which is believed to still be years away from commercial viability.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today announced a formal agreement to jointly oversee the production of human food products derived from the cells of livestock and poultry.