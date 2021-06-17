West Michigan-Area Save A Lot Stores Reveal a Full Store Remodel, Creating a One-of-a-Kind Shopping Experience

Grand Rapids, Mich. – Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced the completion of a full renovation of three of its West Michigan-area stores, which have been fully remodeled inside and out for the best grocery shopping experience available. The three fully remodeled stores include:

1625 Leonard Street, Grand Rapids

6718 Division Avenue South, Cutlerville

6611 East 24th Street, Holland

Customers entering the stores will notice a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint that includes new décor, shorter aisles, updated dairy and meat cases and new exterior paint and signage. The store fully reflects Save A Lot’s new brand image, providing a fresh look and enhanced functionality, while continuing to service the local community with quality and value consumers have come to expect.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring upgrades to several West Michigan-area Save A Lot stores and enhance local residents’ shopping experiences the moment they step foot into the store,” said John Leppink, President of Leppinks, Inc., which owns and operates seven Save A Lot locations across western Michigan. “The newly minted stores provide a modern aesthetic and an easier-to-shop footprint, making it seamless and more enjoyable for customers to shop for grocery essentials and quality fresh meat and produce they’ve come to expect. We’ll be celebrating over the coming weeks with deals and promotions as a special thank you to the community.”

”We’re delighted that the West Michigan-area stores are continuing to provide customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience with these new store remodels,” said Kenneth McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of Save A Lot. “John Leppink and his team’s investment to upgrade the stores will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality.”

Save A Lot believes that everyone should have access to fresh, high quality food options. No matter the neighborhood, Save A Lot focuses on providing groceries that do not compromise on quality and value, offering everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as on national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. The majority of all Save A Lot products are private label brands that match the quality of leading national brands, meaning customers enjoy significant savings on the products they buy every day.

The West Michigan-area Save A Lot stores are open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Customers can learn more by visiting www.savealot.com.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S. with approximately 1,000 stores in 32 states and 13 wholesale distribution centers. Save A Lot remains true to its mission of being a neighborhood grocer, providing unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. Save A Lot is division of Moran Foods, a premier wholesale grocery distribution company specializing in private brand procurement and supply. For more information, visit SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores).