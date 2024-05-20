Reser’s Fine Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Single Batch of ALDI Macaroni 32 oz Salad With Use By Date of JUN/03/24 Due to Unlabeled Wheat Allergen

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Reser’s Fine Foods is voluntarily recalling a single item with a specific use by date, produced at a regional facility and distributed to ALDI. The product is the Aldi Deli Macaroni Salad 32 oz, with a Use By Date of Jun/03/24 due to an incorrect label. The incorrect label does not include an allergen callout for wheat.

The salad was distributed to ALDI locations in the following states: AL, CT, FL, GA, LA, MA, MS, NC, NH, NY, RI, SC, TN, VA, VT

Consumers who purchased this product who are concerned about allergen labeling may return the product to the store for a full refund or discard the item. Consumers who have questions regarding this product or label may call Reser’s Fine Foods at the following number: