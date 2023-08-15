Sterman Masser Potato Farms Celebraes Potato Product and Packaging Innovation

Sacramento, PA – Sterman Masser Potato Farms (Masser) of Sacramento, PA, will feature its Side Delights® Petite potatoes at the Northeast Produce Council’s (NEPC) Expo, August 21-22, 2023, at its destination venue in Boston, MA. Highlighting the latest innovations within the fresh produce industry, the show will take place at the Encore Boston Harbor, and Sterman Masser Farms will exhibit at Booth #425.

“Sterman Masser is an 8th generation family-owned potato farm committed to growing and providing safe, high quality, nutritious food in a sustainable, responsible way,” said Lela Reichart, Executive Director of Marketing of Sterman Masser Farms. “The NEPC Expo is a great fit for Masser’s, and the show provides the perfect venue to showcase our innovations to key customers.”

Masser will showcase its Side Delights Petite potatoes, which are U.S. No.1 grade, non-GMO, pre-washed, and consistently sized for fast, even cooking. Available in Red, Yellow, Fingerling, Duo, Trio, and Purple potatoes in newly redesigned 1.5 pound and 3 pound stand-up gusset bags. Additionally, our Petite potatoes are available in mesh pillow packs in various sizes and netted pouches with newly redesigned tags. The new Petite potato packaging leverages contrasting colors between the bag and the potato color to attract shoppers’ attention and brighten the display with a bold, clean, contemporary style.

Masser’s will also present additional potato lines in its new Bioflex™ packaging technology, which it recently added to the growing list of sustainability efforts to protect the environment. Bioflex™ is a sustainable packaging technology that breaks down in modern landfills. “Bioflex™ looks and works like most plastic containers but won’t remain in landfill for generations,” added Reichart. “We are the only produce supplier to feature it. Please visit our booth to see and feel the new material for yourself. We are excited to show it in Boston at booth #425.”

ABOUT MASSER FAMILY OF COMPANIES: Founded in 1970 by Sterman Masser. Sterman Masser, Inc. is a grower, packer, shipper of potatoes located in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. In 1984 the business transitioned to Keith & Helen Masser. In 2008 their son, David Masser, was named President of the company. David was joined by his sister, Julie Masser-Ballay, in 2009 as Vice President of Administration. Today, Sterman Masser, Inc. employs more than 400 team members in agricultural, packaging, logistics, sales and customer service positions. The farming operations expanded to 6,000 acres of potatoes and cash grains. The potato packaging and warehouse operations pack and distribute over 350 million pounds of potatoes annually. Sterman Masser, Inc. is part of the Masser Family of Companies that includes: Masser Logistic Services, Keystone Potato Products, and Lykens Valley Grain. Sterman Masser is also a founding member of Fresh Solutions Network (FSN). FSN is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales.