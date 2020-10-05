MountainKing Preps Retailers for Record Loads of its Top-Selling Butter Russets

MONTE VISTA, CO – Having ramped up production of its high-flavor Butter Russets, MountainKing is set to ship record volumes of its top-selling gourmet variety as the continued surge of in-home cooking has grocers looking to build on last year’s impressive sales.

“After a very strong 2019, all signs point to a record sales year for our Butter Russets,” notes Andreas Trettin, marketing director for MountainKing.

While the variety has the look of a traditional russet, interest from shoppers has been sparked by the uniqueness of its yellow, creamy texture first developed by the Dutch in the early 1980s and later commercialized by Texas-based MountainKing. A natural, buttery flavor makes the Butter Russet ideal for baking, mashing and frying, Trettin adds.

“Produce manager tell us shoppers ask for them by name,” he says. “That’s when you’re doing something right.”

A large regional chain store in California is one of several benefiting from the variety’s popularity as it reported last year’s sales of MountainKing’s Butter Russets up 35%, unit sales up 19% and margin up 5%. Moreover, scan data confirms Butter Russet sales incrementally lift total category sales, Trettin explains. He adds a case study is available upon request.

“The feedback we receive from shoppers is how genuinely surprised they are to enjoy a russet with so much flavor,” says Trettin.

MountainKing also is offering retailers large, eye-catching display bins in half and full sizes, both designed to maximize selling opportunities and reduce re-stocking time.

