QFresh Lab Announces it is The First Company to Join the Newly Expanded CEA Alliance

Marina, CA – QFresh Lab, the leading industry experts for produce post-harvest quality testing and modified atmosphere packaging design, announces that it is the first company to join the newly expanded CEA Alliance.

“As indoor produce continues to expand across the country, the Qfresh Lab is responding by joining the organization in order to bring our unique services to the broader Controlled Environment Agriculture marketplace.” states Qfresh Lab founder, Jeff Brandenburg

The QFresh Lab, with its primary lab located in Marina,, CA is a full-service, independent analytical testing laboratory supporting the fresh food industry throughout the globe.

The QFresh lab portfolio of consulting and testing services, includes package design, produce physiology, shelf life, quality, food safety and equipment design; providing its clients with the tools needed to sustain and grow their business.

The QFresh labs’ expert staff has over 60 years of combined experience in the global food market. With the lab on the west coast and staff and satellite labs located on both coasts as well as the Midwest QFresh Lab is ideally positioned to support and serve its clients.

“With a new name and mission, the new Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance – ‘CEA Alliance’ – will expand its membership to serve growers delivering the freshest, best-tasting, and most nutritious fruits and vegetables to consumers, with the least environmental impact; reducing use of water, land and other scarce resources; and employing the most rigorous practices to ensure the safety of our products,” said CEA Alliance Executive Director Tom Stenzel.

The CEA Alliance will continue its support of unique food safety standards for indoor-grown produce, but will expand its portfolio of services to include strong public policy advocacy, support for sustainability and climate-smart agriculture, and support of retail and foodservice companies in delivering differentiated produce to consumers.