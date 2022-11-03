The Idaho Potato Commission Appoints Two New Commissioners

EAGLE, ID – During the Idaho Potato Commission’s (IPC) October meeting, two new Commissioners representing the grower and shipper industries were sworn in. Daren Bitter of Bittersweet Farms and Brian Jones of Sun Valley Potatoes will each serve three-year terms. Commissioners Bryan Wada and Paul Saito were sworn in for their second terms and now serve as Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively.



“Strengthening the Idaho® potato industry is one of the IPC’s greatest priorities this year. Daren and Brian are well-respected industry leaders who are deeply committed to building one of the most well-known brands in the world, the Idaho potato,” said Jamey Higham, President & CEO, IPC. “I’m equally thrilled to welcome Bryan and Paul back for an additional term, as chairman and vice chairman. Their knowledge and guidance over the past three years have proven invaluable.”



The Commissioners help drive the direction of the IPC’s marketing and research programs, which are all designed to increase Idaho potato consumption, encourage consumers to proactively look for the “Grown in Idaho®” seal, and meet at least one of three overarching goals:

1. Stimulate demand for all Idaho-branded potato products domestically and internationally.

2. Educate consumers that Idaho potatoes are nutritious, heart-healthy, and relevant for today’s lifestyles.

3. Build consumer and customer loyalty in seeking “Grown in Idaho” products.

Nine Commissioners represent Idaho potato growers, shippers and processors. They are nominated by industry peers and selected by Governor Brad Little. The Commissioners are:

· Bryan Wada (Wada Farms) – Chairman

· Paul Saito (McCain Foods US) – Vice Chairman

· Ron Ambrose (Four Ace Farms)

· Daren Bitter (Bittersweet Farms)

· Mark Darrington (Big D Farms)

· Mark Duncanson (Basic American)

· Eric Jemmett (J&S Farms)

· Brett Jensen (Brett Jensen Farms)

· Brian Jones (Sun Valley Potatoes)

For more information on each Commissioner visit the Idaho® Potato website.

About The Idaho Potato Commission



Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered certification mark that assures consumers are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho’s growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho® potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiates them from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit www.idahopotato.com.