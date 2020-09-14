Garden Media Group 2021 Garden Trends Available Now

(Kennett Square, PA) – Garden Media Group has unveiled its twentieth Garden Trends Report, available for download now .

The 2021 report, The Great Reset, provides a detailed snapshot of how people are responding to the evolving dynamics within the garden industry, as well as the expected trends over the coming year.

According to the report, consumers are in the middle of a great reset. And while no one knows how lives will look once the reboot is over, the 2021 Garden Trends Report analyzes how gardens can be tools for building more resilient and connected communities.

“For years, we’ve identified shifts in habits and growth that affect both consumer and professional horticulture, and this year is no different,” said Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media Group. “Many businesses pivoted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and found that these new strategies were worth saving, and many old ones were not.”

The garden industry picked up 18-24 million new gardeners this spring. The report outlines ways to keep the customer invested, educated, and inspired, and takes a deep dive into the new gardener and examines the future of cities.

According to the report’s findings, the new gardener is interested in edibles, pollinators, and reducing their lawn.

“In the first months of 2020, something ended. But something new started,” said Dubow. “Now is your chance to bounce back and innovate towards the new normal.”

Garden Media has published its highly anticipated Garden Trends Report annually since 2001. The firm offers information about trends in various formats, including a free annual report and a YouTube series. The 2021 Garden Trends Report is available for free download now. Read Garden Media’s GROW! blog for trend updates and industry news.

Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home, garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. The annual Garden Trends Report is one of the most published garden studies in trade and consumer news. Click here for more information.