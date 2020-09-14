This Beloved Bakery Chain Just Declared Bankruptcy

Maison Kayser is a New York City staple. The bakery chain is only in the big apple, but the status of the 16 locations is unknown. Their owner recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Cosmoledo LLC. filed the papers in court recently that show the chain’s status after a rough 2020. In addition to filing for bankruptcy, it notes over $70 million in debt and a sale of U.S. locations. The sale is key, though. Maison Kayser’s potential new owner, Aurify, also bought Le Pain Quotidien earlier this year.

That sale saved the cafe from closing for good. All locations still remain closed, however, according to the cafe’s website. It is unclear if Maison Kayser will also be set to open back up eventually, too. (Related: 15 Classic American Desserts That Deserve a Comeback.)

