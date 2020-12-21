Stemilt & Hansen Fruit Play Santa for Eighth Consecutive Year

WENATCHEE, Wash. – COVID-19 can’t stop Stemilt and Hansen Fruit from spreading cheer this holiday season. For the eighth year, the two fruit companies played Santa and granted holiday wishes to 177 children in foster care and low income housing in the Wenatchee and Yakima areas. In Wenatchee, Stemilt provided gifts to 146 children who are currently under the care of Washington State’s Department of Youth and Family Services, Foster First, or Fostering Solutions. In Yakima, Hansen Fruit provided 31 gifts to children of Fostering First in Yakima.

Stemilt’s Community Investment Committee oversees the gift gathering each year for children under foster care. Throughout the year, the committee focuses its work on supporting local organizations that endorse Stemilt’s focus areas of giving: education, wellness, and community. The committee supports various organizations throughout the Wenatchee Valley and surrounding areas where Stemilt grows its World Famous Fruits.

Each year, the employees of Stemilt work to fill the company’s largest conference room with gifts that the children request. Gifts range from bikes and toys, to clothes and other essential items.

“2020 has not been the easiest, but I am so proud of the Stemilt and Hansen teams for their generosity and support they have shown the kids in the Wenatchee and Yakima communities,” states Stemilt president, West Mathison. “Even though we have been doing this for eight years, I am still honored that our employees have shown such compassion, They stepped up during a time when the community needs it most.”

