Svensson Introduces ClimaFlow – The Next Step in Climate Control

Growers face significant challenges while trying to create the perfect climate throughout their greenhouse. Reaching an even temperature and the ideal humidity levels without gapping is a complex task. Despite the difficulties, it is a mandated task that more and more growers must comply with in accordance with local light pollution regulations. In addition, when growing in accordance with the Plant Empowerment principles, gapping isn’t always an option.

Svensson now introduces ClimaFlow. The next step in climate control. A solution that combines Hinova’s VentilationJet System®, and Svensson’s advisory services, Climate House.

ClimaFlow gives growers the ability to keep their climate screens closed, utilizing the screen to its fullest, achieving an optimal, progressive climate for their crop. Svensson’s advisory team continuously support growers throughout the entire installation, and implementation process. All this ensures that the ClimaFlow solution is applied to its maximum potential, allowing the the grower the ability to grow with the flow!

