New York Apple Association Gears Up for Upcoming Season

FISHERS, NY – As the New York Apple Association ramps up its retail and foodservice promotional plans for this coming fall harvest, they add to their retail and foodservice team.

Corey Woodward, a fresh fruit and vegetable veteran, joins the association as Account Manager. Woodward has served in several capacities while employed with C. H. Robinson in his 21-year career, ranging from sales to account management. Woodward earned a degree in Business in Marketing from Clarkson University, focusing on branding, consumer behavior, targeted marketing, and brand equity.

“Corey has a strong background in sales, contract negotiations, and in working with retailers and the foodservice industry in developing vertical programs. The New York Apple Association has been active in working with retail and foodservice accounts in developing programs that bring awareness to the consumer about New York apple varieties in addition to creating and implementing promotions that increase apple sales. Corey’s track record speaks for itself. He appreciates the need to understand our clients’ business so we can customize programs that will do exactly that,” said Cynthia Haskins, President and CEO, New York Apple Association.

“I am very impressed with the work the NY Apple Team does and very excited to be a part of it,” said Corey Woodward.

NYAA will debut a new commercial and series of informational videos this fall that will air on both through traditional and social media platforms. NYAA will make those assets available to marketing partners.

NYAA’s latest television commercial and informative videos earned bronze, silver, and gold Telly awards over the last couple of years. The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and video for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers from around the world.

NYAA’s high-graphic tri-wall orchard bins, display merchandisers, totes, pouches, and poly bags will continue to be available through NYS apple shippers.

As spring progresses, NYAA staff are not the only ones gearing up for the fall, so are the bees.

“We are anticipating a good crop year. This year’s blossom timing began a bit slowly, and we did have extended rain, but temperatures have warmed, and the bees are now busy pollinating the many apple blossoms,” said Haskins. Blossoms occur first in Hudson Valley and then up to the Western and Upper Central sections of New York State and throughout the Northeastern region.

“We are excited to have Corey join us as we coordinate programs that bring consumer awareness about New York State apple varieties and implement programs that provide retailers and the foodservice industry with what they need to sell more New York State apples.

“I feel my 21 years of experience in logistics and account management will be an asset to an already strong NYAA team,” said Woodward.