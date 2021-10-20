Envy Apples Deliver Brand Success in the U.S. Market

Rachel Hunter, a proud New Zealander, Iconic Model, Actress and Host of Television Show “Tour of Beauty” Joins in Celebration of Envy™ Apple’s Top-Selling Status in the U.S.

Los Angeles – New Zealand Trade Commissioner, Los Angeles, Haylon Smith, and supermodel and actress, Rachel Hunter, recently joined T&G Global in Los Angeles to celebrate the Envy™ apple brand’s outstanding success in the North American market.

Over the past year, more than 2.1 million cartons of Envy™ apples were sold in the U.S. The in-demand premium apple brand has skyrocketed to the top of the sales charts for a branded apple, earning 18.3% dollar sales growth and 18.0% volume growth (Source: Nielsen, Total U.S., Apple Category, L 52 weeks ending September 11, 2021). In addition, the apple was recognized as “Best in Produce” by Kitchn in its 2021 “Kitchn Essentials: Grocery Edition,” an annual selection of the must-have grocery items hand-picked by Kitchn editors.

First launched in North American produce departments in 2010, after years of extensive evaluation by New Zealand researchers and apple growers to ensure the variety meets and exceeds consumer expectations, Envy™ is an apple renowned for its beautifully balanced flavor, uplifting aroma, crisp texture, and slices that stay white for longer. These are qualities prized by consumers around the globe, including in the U.S., with T&G Global’s recent U.S. shopper study finding Envy™ outperformed popular branded and mainstream apple varieties in frequency of shopping trips, spend per trip, buy rate and average basket size.

Today, Envy™ apples are grown in 15 countries, each carefully selected for its prime growing regions to produce Envy™ apples at the quality international consumers now expect from the brand. In the U.S., Envy™ apples are grown only in Washington state’s pristine apple growing regions.

New Zealand’s Trade Commissioner in Los Angeles, Haylon Smith says “It’s great to see Envy™ supported by its hard working and dedicated apple growing community and its strong supply chain, succeeding in the U.S. market. The U.S. is crowded and competitive, so here at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise we work alongside Kiwi brands to help them grow and succeed. Envy™ has really captured and shared its New Zealand origin story and commitment to harnessing innovation and high quality as part of its premium positioning.”

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), which proactively supports the international growth and success of New Zealand products, has supported Envy™ apples in the U.S. with its “Made with Care” campaign, a global marketing initiative designed to grow awareness, preference and demand for New Zealand food and beverage products around the world.

Another proud New Zealand “export,” internationally acclaimed supermodel, actress and television host Rachel Hunter, has partnered with T&G Global to raise awareness of Envy™ apples. Rachel commented, “Coming from New Zealand, I’ve always had an appreciation for the care and dedication that our growers put into their produce. Almost every industry has faced unique COVID-19 related challenges over the last year and a half, and our community of growers have shown true New Zealand spirit in overcoming these challenges. It was great to meet with Trade Commissioner, Haylon Smith, to celebrate the 2021 season of Envy™ apples grown back home, and the continued success of these beautiful apples which are also grown here in the United States. I have long been a fan of Envy™ apples and it’s wonderful to see delicious Envy™ apples in stores worldwide.”

T&G Global’s Head of Marketing for North America, Cecilia Flores Paez was honored to accept recognition from these well-respected New Zealand representatives. “It is a joy to be a part of this beloved brand that exists today thanks to incredible dedication to innovation and commitment. New Zealand’s apple industry brought a beautiful piece of fruit to the world, truly providing the ultimate apple experience,” she said. “Envy™ continues to earn its success with every single bite, and we are introducing it to more and more consumers now that it is sold in nearly all major supermarkets in North America.”

Envy™ is marketed by CMI Orchards, Rainier Fruit Co. and Oppy. Visit envyapple.com

ABOUT T&G GLOBAL

T&G Global works with passionate growers around the world to produce, sell and deliver the highest-quality fruit. We love fresh produce, so we’re constantly exploring ways to make it more sustainable, fresh and delicious, to help people lead healthier lifestyles. T&G is a leader in the premium apple segment with its Envy™ and JAZZ™ branded varieties.

ABOUT ENVY™

Envy™ is a trademarked brand that refers to the Scilate apple variety. It was developed in New Zealand by Plant & Food Research and was patented in 2009. T&G, which owns the Envy™ trademark, began distributing in the U.S. via its marketing partner Oppy. Envy™ is now grown, under license by T&G, in New Zealand, the U.S., Chile, Asia, the UK, France and Australia. Consumers in over 45 countries enjoy eating delicious Envy™ apples. Envy™ is marketed in the U.S. by Oppy, CMI Orchards and Rainier Fruit Co.

ABOUT NEW ZEALAND TRADE AND ENTERPRISE

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) is the New Zealand government’s international business development agency. Our job is to support exporters in order to grow a productive, sustainable and inclusive economy. We work with all kinds of innovative businesses, including food producers, Māori land trusts and iwi, tech startups, service providers, manufacturers and more.

ABOUT RACHEL HUNTER

Rachel Hunter is an internationally known supermodel from Auckland, New Zealand, who began her successful career at the age of seventeen and has appeared on notable magazine covers and in films and television programs worldwide. Most recently, Rachel embarked on an odyssey exploring beauty and well-being in cultures all over the globe for her acclaimed television program, “Tour of Beauty.” She has released a best-selling book chronicling her incredible experience.