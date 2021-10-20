Save Foods Completes Multiple Pre-Harvest Application Trials on Citrus Fruits, in Collaboration With Leading California Academic Institution

TEL AVIV, Israel — Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Israeli-based agrifood tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure the safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced the completion of a series of successful trials in conjunction with a leading California academic institution.

As part of the Company’s efforts to validate the efficacy of its products, Save Foods is collaborating with several plant pathologists and researcher labs. Recently, the efficacy and impact of Save Foods’ treatments as a pre-harvest application was validated by a world renowned academic institution in California. The study’s results demonstrate pre-harvest applications of Save Foods’ treatments are effective in mitigating the presence of decay-causing pathogens on the surface of citrus fruits.

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Ltd., the Company’s Israeli subsidiary, commented, “Pre-harvest applications are a natural extension of our existing business model, which until now has focused mostly on post-harvest treatments. Save Foods’ post-harvest treatments are effective at maximizing the shelf life and safety of fresh produce, and the recent California studies indicate that growers and packers can benefit further from a pre-harvest application. Any extension of shelf life provides all stakeholders – growers, packers, retailers and consumers – better access to higher quality fruits and vegetables across the supply chain.”

Dr. Art Dawson, Company’s U.S. Business Manager added, “To really ensure the best quality of the fruit and minimize decay along the food chain, treatment should start in the field and continue into the post-harvest stage.”

“The findings in these initial tests indicate that the pre-harvest applications of Save Foods’ holistic treatments successfully control the pathogens that can cause disease and lead to waste. This corroborates our internal analysis of the Company’s products and suggests that Save Foods can offer growers and packers a complete, practical and environmentally friendly solution to control and reduce foodborne and plant pathogens, helping to ensure they are delivering a safe product across the supply chain, minimizing waste and loss,” Dawson concluded.

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifood tech industry: food loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, the company develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Save Food’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing, including, citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but also help to ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

Forward Looking Statements

