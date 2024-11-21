Let Them Eat Candles Spins to Success

Let Them Eat Candles took television by storm in 2024, appearing in March (and June) on ABC’s Shark Tank, and in August on ABC’s Good Morning America!

With the wind at their back, the chocolate candle company continues to soar – officially launching a new balloon-shaped candle. Same premium chocolate, and same light and eat fun as the company’s original tapered-shaped edible candles.

The balloon candles, decorated with numbers 0 – 9 and messages like Happy Birthday and Party Time, have landed in hundreds of coveted new locations.

“I can’t wait to get Let Them Eat Candles,” exclaimed Sarah K, Sales Manager at Jewel Osco, just before delivery to all 189 locations. “What we’ve got now is so drab. You’re going to light up the whole department.”

The edible celebration candles can also be found at 204 Party City locations across the country, and numerous smaller chains including The Paper Store, Market Basket, and dozens of Nothing Bundt Cakes.

“It’s been an incredible year of growth,” admits LTEC Founder, Loree Sandler. “And our success is in no small part thanks to the contacts we continue to make at shows like Fancy Food.”

Visit booth 1439 at the winter Fancy Food Show, January 19-21, 2025. Catch reruns of Shark Tank (Season 15, episode 17) on abc.com and hulu. Contact Bob Michelson, Bob@LetThemEatCandles.com, 847.867.5300 to learn more.