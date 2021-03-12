Sugareto Goes National with Coast-to-Coast Shipping

Sugareto, a boutique bakery brand in keto and traditional bakery brand, has announced the launch of nationwide shipping service for a number of its products. All the products are shipped in insulated boxes with plenty of refrigerant to preserve moisture and freshness. Sugareto will continue to showcase innovation by expanding its online portfolio which currently includes:
Keto Products:
Keto Lemon Poppy Seed Pound Cake
Keto Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
Keto Fathead Pastries – Dozen (Assorted Meat Fillings)
Keto Carrot Cake
Keto Chocolate Coffee Cake
Keto Strawberry Vanilla Cake
Keto Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
Keto Raspberry Chocolate Cake
Keto Lemon Blueberry Cake
Keto Cheesecake Brownie
Keto Cheesecake
Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies
Keto Pecan Sandy Cookies
Keto Bread Loaf
Classic Cakes:
Lavender Vanilla Cake
Vanilla Confetti Cake
To learn more about Sugareto, visit us at www.sugareto.com