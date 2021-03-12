Sugareto Goes National with Coast-to-Coast Shipping

Sugareto, a boutique bakery brand in keto and traditional bakery brand, has announced the launch of nationwide shipping service for a number of its products. All the products are shipped in insulated boxes with plenty of refrigerant to preserve moisture and freshness. Sugareto will continue to showcase innovation by expanding its online portfolio which currently includes:

Keto Products:

Keto Lemon Poppy Seed Pound Cake

Keto Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

Keto Fathead Pastries – Dozen (Assorted Meat Fillings)

Keto Carrot Cake

Keto Chocolate Coffee Cake

Keto Strawberry Vanilla Cake

Keto Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

Keto Raspberry Chocolate Cake

Keto Lemon Blueberry Cake

Keto Cheesecake Brownie

Keto Cheesecake

Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies

Keto Pecan Sandy Cookies

Keto Bread Loaf

Classic Cakes:

Lavender Vanilla Cake

Vanilla Confetti Cake

Sugareto is a boutique bakery specializing in keto products, gourmet donuts and beautifully decorated cakes & cupcakes. Our pastry selection offers a warm and personal touch for individual and corporate clients, birthdays and office meetings, and other special occasions. We ship our keto and traditional bakery products nationwide.

To learn more about Sugareto, visit us at www.sugareto.com