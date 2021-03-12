Rise Against Hunger Launches ‘It Starts With a Meal’ Campaign Sponsored by Red Star Yeast

RALEIGH, N.C. – Rise Against Hunger, a leading global hunger nonprofit organization, has announced the launch of It Starts With a Meal, a national, multi-channel campaign focused on encouraging individuals and corporations to take action and join the movement to end global hunger.

With It Starts With a Meal, Rise Against Hunger aims to highlight the importance of a nutritious meal for every person, drive discussion and awareness about the critical realities of food insecurity around the world and provide opportunities to take action today to help end hunger tomorrow.

“We forecast 2021 to be another challenging year for those facing hunger due to the pandemic’s effects around the world,” says Barry Mattson, Rise Against Hunger CEO. “Taking action to help end hunger has never been more important, and It Starts With a Meal gives new ways to do so. It supports Rise Against Hunger’s work to address food and nutrition insecurity through immediate action that leads to sustainable solutions.”

It Starts With a Meal’s activations will drive a new audience to become Hunger Champions and support Growing the Movement, one of Rise Against Hunger’s four Pathways to End Hunger focused on building awareness and action to address the hunger crisis. The campaign includes a social call-to-action for individuals to share a global recipe online and discuss the power of a meal with the hashtag #itstartswithameal. Additionally, It Starts With a Meal is launching with an Instagram campaign featuring food and lifestyle bloggers sharing their globally inspired recipes and encouraging their audiences to take action in support of the global hunger crisis. There are also corporate partner activations, consumer fundraising opportunities and a digital hub of critical information about the global hunger crisis to provide ways to join the movement to help end hunger.

It Starts With a Meal aims to serve over 5,330 people in 2021 through the campaign’s proceeds. In support of Rise Against Hunger’s vision of a world without hunger, Red Star Yeast, part of the global Lesaffre group, is a supporting sponsor of the campaign in alignment with a commitment to provide 200,000 meals for people affected by hunger annually.

“Red Star Yeast is committed to supporting those facing hunger,” says Bill Hanes, Vice President, Marketing & Strategy of Lesaffre Corporation. “It Starts With a Meal is a dynamic, action-oriented opportunity to further that commitment and continue our partnership with Rise Against Hunger as they impact lives and provide food assistance to communities around the world.”

The campaign will include further activations throughout 2021, including the upcoming It Starts With a Meal Chef Showdown on World Food Day, October 16, and more.

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization, is growing a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies. With locations across the U.S. and five international offices, the organization provides immediate nourishment for those facing hunger today and implements sustainable solutions that will lift entire communities for years to come. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of more than 540 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. To find out more about Rise Against Hunger’s efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit http://www.riseagainsthunger.org.

About Red Star® Yeast

Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, Red Star, part of the global Lesaffre group, provides superior quality yeast to home bakers. Its product brands include Red Star®, Platinum® Superior Baking Yeast from Red Star®, and Saf-Instant®. Go to RedStarYeast.com to learn more about their partnership with Rise Against Hunger.