Groundbreaking Technology Could Revolutionize The Dairy Industry

Might a new technological development of researchers from Tel Aviv University soon revolutionize the dairy products we consume? The initiators of the development believe that in the not-too-distant future we will be able to buy dairy products in the supermarket that are identical in taste and color to the ordinary dairy products that we consume today, but with one small difference: the dairy products will be produced from yeast rather than from cow.

Behind this development is Professor Tamir Tuller from the Biomedical Engineering Department of the Iby and Aladar Fleischman Faculty of Engineering at Tel Aviv University. Together with foodtech entrepreneur Dr. Eyal Iffergan, Tuller established the startup company Imagindairy, which attempts to do the as-yet impossible: produce cow’s milk from yeast.

In recent years, increased awareness of the damage caused by the dairy industry to the environment and human health, and the ethical dilemmas of animal husbandry, biotechnology companies worldwide have been searching for milk substitutes.

