5 Cool Drive-Through Concepts in Bakery, Patisserie and Chocolate

Many companies were forced to rethink their business model due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sit-in options were replaced by takeaway and home delivery. And another trend emerged, following America’s example: the set-up of the drive-through, where customers can collect their purchases safely from their car. Get inspired by these 5 drive-through concepts in bakery, patisserie and chocolate.

Koekela (NL)

The Koekela bakery had to close its café, and instead opened a drive-through to give customers the chance to keep enjoying the bakery’s delicious bars, cupcakes and pies without contact. The staff at Koekela place your order in your car boot (or in your bicycle basket) and you’re good to go!

Sjölinds (US)

Sjölinds opened a drive-through service at their factory location. Here, people can still enjoy their chocolate beverages, handmade chocolate confections, and bean-to-bar chocolates.

