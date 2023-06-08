Puratos Gives Global Bakery and Confectionery Start-Ups the Chance to Shine at iba 2023

Leading ingredient supplier Puratos has underlined its commitment to fostering innovation by launching a new platform at iba’s 2023 flagship event in Germany. The iba.START UP AREA is a new addition to the world-leading bakery and confectionery trade show, which will take place at Munich exhibition center, from October 22-26. Further inspiration for visitors and exhibitors alike will be found in three keynote presentations being delivered by Pierre Tossut, Sophie Blum and Karl Smedt as they inform and engage on the topics of Puratos’s Mission to Mars, the Taste Tomorrow research program and the baking industry’s hottest subject, sourdough.

STARTING THE START UP AREA

In a dedicated space in Hall A4, the next generation of entrepreneurs and enterprises will have the chance to share how their offerings can revolutionize the bakery, patisserie, or chocolate landscape by addressing specific challenges their industries face.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos