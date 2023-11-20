The 3 Hottest Bakery Trends for 2024

The Taste Tomorrow trend forecast for the bakery industry based on a global consumer survey among 20,000 people in 50 countries, as well as cutting-edge AI-powered online data science.

To maintain a competitive edge in the bakery sector, staying proactive in meeting consumer demands is crucial. Discover the top 3 bakery trends projected for 2024 in this Taste Tomorrow trend analysis. Uncover not only the popular food choices but also the underlying reasons driving these preferences.

These are the 3 hottest trends shaping the 2024 bakery industry:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos