The 3 Hottest Bakery Trends for 2024

Puratos Bakery November 20, 2023

The Taste Tomorrow trend forecast for the bakery industry based on a global consumer survey among 20,000 people in 50 countries, as well as cutting-edge AI-powered online data science.

To maintain a competitive edge in the bakery sector, staying proactive in meeting consumer demands is crucial. Discover the top 3 bakery trends projected for 2024 in this Taste Tomorrow trend analysis. Uncover not only the popular food choices but also the underlying reasons driving these preferences.

These are the 3 hottest trends shaping the 2024 bakery industry:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos

Related Articles

Bakery

Puratos Unveils New Trends, Shaping the Future of Bakery, Sweet Goods and Chocolate in North America

Puratos Bakery September 20, 2023

Puratos, a leading ingredients innovator in the bakery, sweet goods and chocolate industry unveiled industry trends and consumer preferences at its two-day conference, Taste Tomorrow 2023, held in Austin, September 19 and 20. Using cutting-edge data science and AI to transform raw data into actionable insights, Puratos identified the latest industry and consumer trends: the “tech-inspired” revolution, “classics continued” and “fusion flavors,” “gut feeling,” and “plant forward.”