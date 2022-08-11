Sugar Substitution: What Consumers are Looking for vs. What Actually Works

Most of us have a love-hate relationship with sugar. While we very often crave something sweet, we also know that too much sugar is far from healthy. So it’s not surprising that sugar is the most searched-for nutritional value.

Forty-five percent of consumers check the product packaging for the sugar content, our Taste Tomorrow global consumer research showed. For comparison: the fat content is sought after by only 36 percent.

Consumers are well aware of the health hazards that sugar poses, but what would they like food producers to do? There we see a great divide between what health professionals say, and what consumers think is best for them.

