4 Flavors to Spice Up Your Fall Bakes

Puratos Taste Tomorrow Bakery August 26, 2022

When days get shorter, consumers gravitate towards comforting meals and warming beverages. The falling leaves kick-off a season full of heartening, cozy foods made with seasonal products and loads of spices. These four typical fall flavors will make your bakes a guaranteed hit this season. 

1. Pumpkin spice

During the fall and early winter months, pumpkin spice has become a true staple at grocery stores and coffee shops. It can be found in lattes, pancakes, autumn beers, and so much more. Google data shows that online searches on pumpkin spice peak yearly at the end of August, when summer’s over. The hype lasts until Thanksgiving, which causes a final surge of interest in the flavor.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos Taste Tomorrow

Related Articles

Bakery

Greece: Consumer Expectations For Bakery in The ‘New Normal’

Puratos Taste Tomorrow Bakery September 24, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has had a profound impact on consumers, changing how they live, what they eat and how they purchase. To understand these changes in behaviour and to offer our customers in-depth insights, Puratos is conducting consumer surveys around the world to discover how bakery categories will need to adapt and evolve to meet future consumer needs in the ‘new normal’.