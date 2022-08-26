4 Flavors to Spice Up Your Fall Bakes

When days get shorter, consumers gravitate towards comforting meals and warming beverages. The falling leaves kick-off a season full of heartening, cozy foods made with seasonal products and loads of spices. These four typical fall flavors will make your bakes a guaranteed hit this season.

1. Pumpkin spice

During the fall and early winter months, pumpkin spice has become a true staple at grocery stores and coffee shops. It can be found in lattes, pancakes, autumn beers, and so much more. Google data shows that online searches on pumpkin spice peak yearly at the end of August, when summer’s over. The hype lasts until Thanksgiving, which causes a final surge of interest in the flavor.

