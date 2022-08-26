Runex AB’s 50 Year Anniversary: Join Us in the Celebration!

From the first silicone-coated baking trays made in his home garage, to the full-range supply of bakery equipment of today, much has happened during Runex’s 50 years, and much is yet to come. This is cause for celebration! Today marks the start of our jubilation year, which will be loaded with activities. In the spring of 2023, we will welcome you to an open house at our facility in Finspång.

Throughout the years, Runex has developed products that have come to great use for bakers in Scandinavia and beyond. Starting with the silicone-coated baking trays, to the Z-type rack trolleys that are now in as high-demand as ever, up to where Runex stands today: A full-range supplier of essential baking equipment and a leading manufacturer of carts, baking trays, and baking tins with silicone coating in the Scandinavian bakery market.

Runex was founded on August 24, 1972 in Finspång, Sweden, by baker Rune Nilsson. Tired of getting up at 3 a.m. every morning spending countless hours scraping and cleaning baking pans and not happy with the existing products on the market, he started making his own silicone coatings for baking pans, which soon grew into a business. The company expanded and new products were added, always with the customer in focus, and with the knowledge, dedication, and production kept right here in Finspång.

