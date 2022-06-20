Sweet Midsummer: Strawberry Cake in Five Ways -Bundy Baking Solutions

Bundy Baking Solutions Bakery June 20, 2022

Until the middle of the 20th century, strawberries on the midsummer table were far from common. In the old peasant society, it would have been unheard of to waste valuable arable land on something that could not feed many or be stored for a long time.

The foods on today’s midsummer table are fairly new. The oldest are probably the pickled herring and the ”nubbe” (snaps), while the newly harvested small potatoes, sour cream, grilled meats, and strawberries are all traditions that have been added at different times throughout the 20th century.

The sweet ending to the meal could historically be different kinds of fruits and berries, an apple pie, or a “fresh gooseberry cake with yellow puffy custard” as a menu proposal from 1923 reads.

