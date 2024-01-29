Chicago Metallic Elevates Pizza-Making with Exciting Additions to Product Line

Humboldt, TN – Chicago Metallic, a commercial baking and foodservice industry leader in bakeware solutions for over 120 years, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovations in pizza pans. Building on our legacy of quality and innovation, we are introducing two new product sets that enhance the art of pizza-making.

Detroit Pizza Pans: Experience the authentic Detroit style pizza with our new pizza pans crafted from 26 gauge carbon steel. Pre-seasoned with our proprietary AMERICOAT® ePlus silicone glaze, these pans not only ensure easy release, but also easy care and clean-up. Pans are available in the popular 8” x 10” and 10” x 14” sizes, allowing you to choose an option to perfectly match your needs for your culinary creations.

Tandem Detroit Pizza Pans: Also new and never before offered in our stock catalog are Tandem Detroit Pizza Pans, engineered for exceptional performance. Crafted from 14 gauge hardcoat anodized aluminum (BĀKALON), these pans are built to withstand the rigors of a professional kitchen and allow for the ability to make more with less. Each pan produces two 10” x 14” pizzas and are available plain/uncoated or coated with our proprietary AMERICOAT® ePlus silicone glaze for an added layer of perfection.

Visit Chicago Metallic at booth 2617 during the annual International Pizza Expo on March 19-21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada to explore these groundbreaking pizza pans up close and personal. Chicago Metallic team members will be on hand to showcase the superior features of these new products and provide insights into how they can elevate your pizza-making experience.

“These new additions to our pizza pan collection embody Chicago Metallic’s commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and culinary excellence. We are excited to introduce these pans to the pizza industry at the always highly anticipated International Pizza Expo,” said Mike Macdonald, Vice President of Sales for Chicago Metallic.

Chicago Metallic, a division of Bundy Baking Solutions, is located in Humboldt, Tennessee and has been in operation since 1898. For more than 120 years, the Chicago Metallic name has been synonymous with innovative products, superior quality, and exceptional service. Today, we manufacture more than 300 baking pans and ship them to customers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.cmbakeware.com.