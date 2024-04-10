In Loving Memory of Russell T. Bundy

It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Russell T. Bundy (Russ), a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and exceptional entrepreneur who left an indelible mark on those who knew him. Russ departed this world on April 5, 2024, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be cherished by his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched.

Russ was a loving soul with a big personality. He loved life, people and adventures. He never knew a stranger, and his generosity extended to every person with whom he interacted. He found reasons to celebrate life and delighted in bringing people together to celebrate – particularly his family and friends from the baking industry.

