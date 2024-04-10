Barry Callebaut launches “MALEO” Cocoa Powder Across Asia Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Barry Callebaut, one of the world’s leading producers of cocoa and chocolate, proudly introduced its latest cocoa powder, MALEO, on Wednesday, 3 April, at Beta KL in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The MALEO cocoa powder offers a unique proposition – using less powder for more indulgence. Its standard range, “10/12 MALEO”, offers key characteristics such as an intense brown color that enhances the visual appeal of any cocoa-based creation. It also boasts a richer and more chocolatey flavor that provides a stronger and long-lasting cocoa sensation, enhancing the overall sensory experience.

MALEO’s high-fat powder – “22/24 MALEO” – provides a rounder mouthfeel, enhancing texture and enjoyment. It absorbs less water, ensuring better consistency in applications. Besides producing a softer texture in baking, this powder range is also great for dusting finished products, adding elegance and flavor. Additionally, applications using the MALEO cocoa powders allow up to a 20% reduction in powder usage, maximizing cost savings.

The launch took place during a gathering of cocoa distributors and customers from across the Asia Pacific region, spanning China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam. This event facilitated networking and the exploration of new applications. It also encouraged the exchange of insights and knowledge, fostering collaboration and innovation in the industry. MALEO powder is now accessible in key markets for purchase through a network of distributors.

“In the context of record high cocoa prices, MALEO powder offers significant cost saving opportunities while maintaining a great intense color and chocolatey flavor in the final application. It has a richer taste, rounder mouthfeel, and a more satisfying cocoa and chocolate experience. With these unique attributes, we are positive that MALEO will be a top choice for both passionate food lovers and experts in the field,” Elie Fouché, VP of Cocoa of Barry Callebaut in Asia Pacific.

MALEO underwent extensive sensory evaluation sessions over the years to elevate its taste and profile. Barry Callebaut’s internal sensory evaluation programs, developed over the years, highlight the success of its collaborative initiatives and the expertise shared by fellow industry players.

About Barry Callebaut Group (www.barry-callebaut.com):

