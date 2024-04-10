Organic Valley Farmers Prioritize Taking Care of the Earth on Earth Day, and Every Day

LA FARGE, Wis. — This Earth Month, Organic Valley is giving consumers ways to join them as they celebrate the family farmers who protect the earth by protecting where food comes from through their commitment to organic farming practices. Starting today, consumers can join Organic Valley and participate in Earth Month fun all month long, including:

New, earth-loving video content on Organic Valley social media channels featuring all the ways our farmer-owners celebrate and honor the Earth every day including content from the farmer cams during the solar eclipse on April 8 and the annual Spring Romp;

An in-app Instagram giveaway on Earth Day that will give fans a chance to win branded gear and have a tree planted in their honor on an Organic Valley farm; and,

The opportunity to purchase a limited-edition bag from the “Upcycled” collection that was made using repurposed material from Organic Valley billboards. Every bag is handmade and beautifully unique and another way to show how the brand is protecting where our food comes from!

“We promote a food production system that produces good food for people but maintains an environment that does not deplete natural resources,” said Organic Valley farmer-owner Chris Wilson from Wisconsin. “My goal as an Organic Valley farmer is to find ways to sequester carbon and make healthy soil. To me it all starts with the soil, because healthy soil supports healthy pasture grasses and healthy cows.”

Since 1988, Organic Valley has helped minimize the impact on the earth and grow a more sustainable food system. It’s through this dedication to regenerative organic farming practices that has made Organic Valley the nation’s lowest carbon footprint dairy, contributing significantly to the fight against climate change.

To promote climate-friendly dairy the cooperative has established an innovative program called the Organic Valley Carbon Insetting Program (OVCIP) to reach carbon neutrality without relying on carbon offsetting. The OVCIP program incentivizes and assists Organic Valley farmers in implementing regenerative, climate-smart farming practices that reduce and/or remove carbon on their farms like composting, planting trees in pastures and using renewable energy on farmsteads.

It’s through OVCIP and other trailblazing initiatives that Organic Valley farmers are safeguarding hundreds of thousands of acres from toxic pesticides Organic Valley is protecting where your food comes from 24/7, 365. These biodiverse landscapes serve as havens for countless plants and animals, fostering ecosystems that thrive without the use of harmful chemicals or pesticides. Organic Valley farmers have prevented more than 540 million pounds of chemicals from polluting the land, helping to protect where our food comes from.

Organic dairy farming not only produces high-quality dairy products but also plays a crucial role in carbon sequestration and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, Organic Valley’s national dairy farm’s average greenhouse gas emissions are 24% lower than conventional U.S. dairy farm averages. In addition, we are implementing regenerative agricultural practices, such as rotational grazing and soil enrichment. Organic Valley farmers enhance the soil’s ability to store carbon which mitigates the effects of climate change while promoting soil health. Soil is crucial in restoring ecosystems, increasing biodiversity and improving water quality.

Knowing all of this, consumers can choose Organic Valley products on Earth Day that are ethically sourced from small family farms, USDA certified organic and produced without antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides, or GMOs. By choosing Organic Valley at their local grocery store they are helping protect where our food comes from.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand’s products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care for the animals and the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative’s own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of human, animal, plant, soil and global life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,600 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok.