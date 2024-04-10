Eggland’s Best and Little League Team up for “Egg-ceptional Wellness” Sweepstakes

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. – Eggland’s Best is stepping up to the plate again with Little League® to bring families the opportunity to win big with the “Egg-ceptional Wellness” Sweepstakes! In a world where busy schedules might sideline nutritious eating, Eggland’s Best is providing access to nutrition tips and healthy meal options. Fans can enter daily at EBFamilySweeps.com now through May 14th for a chance to win $5,000 plus other egg-citing prizes!

As part of the “Egg-ceptional Wellness” Sweepstakes, Eggland’s Best and Little League® will give fans a chance to win a Grand Prize of $5,000 to plus up their wellness activities this Spring. Families can also win a weekly prize pack that includes swag from Eggland’s Best and Little League to enhance their wellness journey, plus a 3-month supply of Eggland’s Best eggs!

“Partnering with Eggland’s Best for a second year allows us to underscore the importance of nutrition in the lives of young athletes and families,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Business Relationship Officer. “The ‘Egg-ceptional Wellness’ Sweepstakes embodies our shared commitment to fostering a complete approach to wellness within the Little League community, ensuring our players have the energy and nutrition they need both on and off the field.”

Eggland’s Best has kicked off Year Two as the Official Egg of Little League Baseball and Softball. Later this year, fans can join in on fun activities and giveaways with Eggland’s Best at the Little League World Series Fan Zone during the 2024 Little League Softball® World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, from August 4-11 and the 2024 Little League Baseball® World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, from August 14-25. Eggland’s Best has also committed to supporting local leagues within the Little League Challenger Division®, an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges, through the continuation of a grant program designed to assist local communities enhance the operation and offerings within their program.

“Through our continued partnership with Little League, Eggland’s Best is proud to support families in navigating busy baseball and softball seasons with nutrition at the forefront,” said Kurt Misialek, Eggland’s Best President and CEO. “Our commitment goes beyond just providing high-quality, nutritious eggs. It’s about empowering parents and players to make healthy eating a manageable part of their schedules, which we’re happy to make possible through our ‘Egg-ceptional Wellness’ Sweepstakes.”

“During busy sports seasons, I always recommend recipes and snacks made with Eggland’s Best eggs—they’re a nutritional powerhouse that offer essential nutrients, like six times more Vitamin D and more than double the Omega-3s compared to ordinary eggs, making them ideal for energy, recovery and overall health,” said Sports Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. “I’m thrilled to work with Eggland’s Best to help share game-winning tips, tricks and recipes that fit seamlessly into families’ busy lives.”

For recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland’s Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND’S BEST “EGG-CEPTIONAL WELLNESS” SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older and have reached the age of majority in state of jurisdiction. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 4/2/24 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 5/14/24 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland’s Best, LLC.

About Eggland’s Best Eggs

Eggland’s Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland’s Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland’s Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive “EB” stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland’s Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland’s Best was voted “America’s Most Trusted Egg Brand” by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and “America’s Most Recommended™ Eggs” by women in the Women’s Choice Awards. In addition, Eggland’s Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men’s Health, and many others.

Eggland’s Best’s hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland’s Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland’s Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland’s Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland’s Best eggs. All Eggland’s Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Little League®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world’s largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. When we all come together, we are truly One Team. One Little League.