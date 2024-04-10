Floriology Institute Announces Exciting New Organizational Expansion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–Floriology® powered by BloomNet®, the premier education authority in floral design and business, announces a pivotal transformation within its organization. As we bid a fond farewell to Jackie Lacey, AAF, AIFD, CFD, PFCI, Floriology’s long-standing Director of Education, we welcome a new era under Angelyn Tipton, AIFD, PFCI, who will be stepping into lead Floriology education.

Angelyn, whose career is rooted deeply in the floral industry, brings her extensive experience and passion for floral education to her new position. At her time at Floriology, she has been instrumental in guiding students through their journey towards certification and will continue to do so with an invigorated curriculum. Angelyn’s life-long connection to floristry and her dedication to staying abreast of the latest trends make her an ideal successor to uphold Floriology’s rigorous educational standards.

With this change, Floriology is excited to unveil a series of innovative updates to our program. Our continued commitment to providing a “Path to Certification” for the AIFD Certified Floral Designer (CFD) accreditation and the AIFD accreditation remains steadfast. However, we are expanding our offerings to include more classes in Spanish, addressing the needs of our diverse student body and expanding our reach within the global floral community.

Furthermore, Floriology recognizes the evolving nature of education and the importance of accessibility. In response, we are taking our expertise “on the road,” delivering classes outside our Jacksonville, FL education center to meet the needs of florists nationwide – and abroad.

This initiative will enable us to share our knowledge with a wider audience, ensuring that top-notch floral design education is available to all who seek it. There also will be learning opportunities based on an intensive retreat format, to allow florists to truly focus on improving their skills away from distractions.

Additionally, our curriculum will see the introduction of more classes focused on “creative flair.” These courses aim to impart comprehensive knowledge in mechanics and advanced design techniques, empowering students to enhance their design proficiency for competitions, testing scenarios, or to distinguish themselves in competitive settings.

We also announce the new Floriology Design team, featuring familiar and new, renowned floral artists who have made significant impacts in the industry.

This includes Michael Gaddie, AIFD, whose three-decade-long career has earned him numerous accolades and a spot in the Kentucky Florists Association Hall of Fame. His business acumen and design expertise will bring valuable insights to our students.

Gina Thresher, AIFD, EMC, will bring her expertise as a designer, freelancer, and educator. Her passion for floristry is evident in her diverse work, from weddings and events to social media and podcasting. Gina’s teaching, especially in the realm of creative flair, will be instrumental in enhancing our students’ design skills.

Lastly, Alejandro Figueira Fernandes, AIFD, CFD, will lend his rich, culturally-informed artistry and two decades of award-winning design expertise to our students, further diversifying our educational offerings.

As Floriology embarks on this exciting new chapter, we remain committed to nurturing the talents of floral designers at every level, ensuring that their creative journey is as rewarding as the beautiful designs they create.

For more information on our upcoming classes and the full range of educational opportunities at Floriology, please visit www.floriologyinstitute.com or contact Angelyn Tipton at atipton@floriologyinstitute.com. Join us in embracing the future of floral design education, where creativity meets career advancement. We look forward to being part of your floral learning journey!

About Floriology® Institute

As the premier floral education center, the Floriology Institute (floriologyinstitute.com) is dedicated to building a foundation for excellence, enabling innovative approaches in floral design, business, and retail business practices that empower florists to reach their full potential and allow their customers to recapture the joy and expression of the language of flowers. Floriology Institute offers an extensive range of courses, electives and forums featuring hands-on sessions, in-depth lectures, webinars, and online learning opportunities. Instructors at Floriology Institute include award winning floral designers and highly experienced floral industry business professionals.

About BloomNet®

As the leading floral and gift industry service provider, BloomNet, Inc. (www.bloomnet.net), a wholly-owned subsidiary of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., is focused on continually exceeding the expectations of its select community of members across the nation and around the globe that rely upon BloomNet as their trusted source for unique personalized service, comprehensive offerings, innovative programs, and quality products designed to increase their viability. BloomNet is committed to working side by side with its members to foster industry education, build community, and develop long term relationships built on trust, commitment, and dependability.