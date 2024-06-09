Organic Valley Celebrates National June Dairy Month by Bringing New Organic Options to Store Shelves

Amidst national farm loss, one farmer-owned cooperative, Organic Valley, gives small organic family farms a market and works to reverse US farm loss by safeguarding and protecting small organic family farms.

LA FARGE, Wis. — June is National Dairy Month, a time to celebrate dedicated dairy farmers across the country and the products they produce. For Organic Valley, the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative in the nation, this is also a time to reflect on the success of its community of small organic family farms. The cooperative has welcomed more than 50 new family farms into its fold in the first four months of 2024, and expects to bring in over 60 more by the end of the year. The cooperative has been steadily growing its membership and expanding its supply chain across multiple regions, while staying true to its mission of saving and safeguarding small organic family farms.

“It fills us with excitement to bring these new farms into the fold of our cooperative, where we will join forces to further our cause and our dream of revolutionizing the food system,” said Shawna Nelson, Organic Valley’s executive vice president of membership. “Aligned with our roots of nourishing organic food, sustainable family farming and thriving communities, these farms are passionate about contributing to a movement that champions the interest of both farmers and consumers.”

Organic Valley’s newest farmer-owners are from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New York, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Missouri and Iowa. These farmers are passionate about organic farming, soil health, animal care and nutritious food. Many of these organic dairy farming families are choosing to go to Organic Valley due to being dropped by businesses, switching to more pasture-based organic farming, or to create a solid future for the next generation.

By welcoming over 100 new farms in 2024, Organic Valley is strengthening its position as the largest organic farmer-owned cooperative in the nation and demonstrating its leadership in the organic movement. The co-op also welcomed more than 80 farmers in 2023, including the Miller family of Iowa.

“Organic Valley does for me what others can’t do; the most beneficial is providing a stable, solid market for my milk,” Toby Miller said. Miller also highlights the importance of keeping chemicals off the land. Simply put, he said, “Organic is better for everything.”

The cooperative is committed to protecting where your food comes from — more than 400,000 acres of organic farmland in the U.S. — and growing the market for organic products that are ethically sourced, which the cooperative defines as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care for the animals and the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as the cooperative’s high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of human, animal, plant, soil and global life.

In 2024, Organic Valley continues to grow its membership and its impact. The cooperative invites consumers to join its movement and to learn more about its products and its farmer-owners by visiting ov.coop. Read more about the Miller family by visiting the Organic Valley blog.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand’s products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care for the animals and the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative’s own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of human, animal, plant, soil and global life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,600 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok.