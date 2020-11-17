TerraFresh Organics Primed For Strong 2020 – 2021 Organic Citrus Season

MILL VALLEY, CALIF. – TerraFresh Organics (TFO), an organic fruit company supplying organic citrus, mangos, stone fruit and grapes to North America, is prepared for a solid organic Mexican citrus season. TerraFresh Organics will provide a consistent supply of organic citrus throughout the 2021 season.

TerraFresh Organics is providing Sweet Valencia Oranges from November 2020 through June 2021 and Rio Red Grapefruit from November 2020 through April 2021. The citrus is grown and packed in Sonora, Mexico and will be packed in TFO’s Earth Greens label. The grower co-op is the largest organic citrus co-op in Mexico and is seeking to continue its growth in future seasons.

“Citrus season is upon us and TerraFresh Organics is prepared for our strongest season yet,” said Greg Holzman, co-founder and managing partner of TerraFresh Organics. “This year especially, shoppers are seeking out citrus for its health benefits and fresh flavor and we’re excited to meet that need with a strong supply of organic citrus fruit.”

Terra Fresh Organics will have a consistent supply with ample volumes to support programs and ad promotions in various pack styles. This season, retailers can capitalize on the significant volume of Valencia oranges in bags. From direct-to-retail sales to ecommerce and in-house juice programs, TerraFresh Organics ensures a diverse variety of customers’ needs are met. The program will be available to load out of Nogales, AZ.

If you are interested in learning more about TerraFresh Organics or contacting a salesperson, please email: [email protected] or call 415-547-8300.

ABOUT TERRAFRESH ORGANICS

TerraFresh Organics, an organic fruit company, sourcing primarily from the U.S., Mexico, Central and South America, brings an ever-growing supply of organic produce, with a focus on citrus, mangoes, stone fruit and grapes to North America. Headquartered in Mill Valley, the company is partnered with Harbinger Group, which also oversees Misionero and Vertical Foods.