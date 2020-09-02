Ohio Doesn’t Have Enough Organic Meat Certifiers to Meet Demand

ADORA NAMIGADDE, WOSU Meat & Poultry September 2, 2020

Paul Dorrance has raised grass-fed livestock in Chillicothe for years, but his animals are not considered organic. It’s a conundrum facing more Ohio farmers these days.

“Notably missing is the availability of the option to differentiate yourself, whether it’s in a restaurant or grocery store or at a farmers market via certified organic,” Dorrance says.

Dorrance and others in the agriculture industry agree it’s because of a lack of processing facilities or butcher shops in Ohio that can certify meat as organic.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WOSU

