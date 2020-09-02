International Floriculture Trade Fair 2020 Rescheduled to 2021

HPP Exhibitions Floral September 2, 2020

The International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) has been moved its 2020 edition to 2021.

After a press conference last night of the Dutch prime minister, it became clear that most non-European travelers will remain banned from visiting Europe. Moreover, it will likely become even more difficult for European citizens as well to fly to other European countries.

Since IFTF is a highly focused international trade fair, it is key that both European as well as non European participants are able to fly to and from Holland to exhibit or visit.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: HPP Exhibitions

Related Articles

Floral

IFTEX Warming up for 8th Edition Kenya’s Flower Trade Fair

April 3, 2019 HPP Exhibitions

In a bit more than 2 months the next edition of IFTEX will take place in Kenya’s capital Nairobi. IFTEX will be held as every year in the Oshwal Center in Westland. A beautiful location in the heart of Nairobi, where Kenya’s flower industry will show case its best and latest varieties of flowers, ready for the world to buy.

Floral

IFTF Heading For Its 10th Anniversary Celebration

April 26, 2019 HPP Exhibitions

The International Floriculture Trade fair IFTF is heading for its 10th edition this year. A reason to celebrate with a cocktail on the evening of the first day of the fair, Wednesday November 6th, when the show will be open until 21:00 hrs. This so called ‘evening opening’ will also make it more easy for exhibitors of the trade fair at the Royal FloraHolland auction to attend IFTF.

Floral

Agriflor in Ecuador Heading For First Annual Edition

September 5, 2019 HPP Exhibitions

In exactly one month, the international flower trade exhibition AGRIFLOR will open its doors for the first time as an annual trade show. With a total of around 75 flower growers, international buyers are invited to meet with mainly Ecuadorian non associated flower growers & exporters.