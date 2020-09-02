International Floriculture Trade Fair 2020 Rescheduled to 2021

The International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) has been moved its 2020 edition to 2021.

After a press conference last night of the Dutch prime minister, it became clear that most non-European travelers will remain banned from visiting Europe. Moreover, it will likely become even more difficult for European citizens as well to fly to other European countries.

Since IFTF is a highly focused international trade fair, it is key that both European as well as non European participants are able to fly to and from Holland to exhibit or visit.

