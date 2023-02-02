New dates for World Floral Expo 2023

HPP Exhibitions Floral February 2, 2023

New York, June 13th, 2022. In view of the repeated delays of the show as a result of Covid-19, we are happy to announce that the international flower trade show World Floral Expo will be rescheduled to Thursday September 7 – Friday September 8, 2023.

The easing of the pandemic that was still hoped for in January, was not improving fast enough to be able to guarantee the show can go through in June. The Omicron variant of the Corona virus was spreading around with an enormous, unforeseeable dynamic in many countries and different continents around the world. With the show getting closer in less than 4 months, in an environment of a multitude of developments and decisions of imposing and releasing restrictions, it left us no other choice than to push it forward to 2023. Since the show is an international oriented event with many exhibitors from countries from different continents such as South America, Africa and Europe, it forced us as organizers to take international travel restrictions into account.

World Floral Expo was originally scheduled to take place in March 2020. With the latest rescheduling of the show to September 2023, Covid-19 will have caused a delay of 3.5 years.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: HPP Exhibitions

Related Articles

Floral

World Floral Expo 2019 to be Held in Dallas

HPP Exhibitions Floral December 19, 2018

The organizers of World Floral Expo have decided to organize the next edition of their US based trade show in Texas. In March, from the 20th to the 22nd, the international flower trade show will be held in Dallas. After having set up trade shows in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Chicago, Dallas was chosen for the 2019 edition of WFE.

Floral

IFTF Heading For Its 10th Anniversary Celebration

HPP Exhibitions Floral April 26, 2019

The International Floriculture Trade fair IFTF is heading for its 10th edition this year. A reason to celebrate with a cocktail on the evening of the first day of the fair, Wednesday November 6th, when the show will be open until 21:00 hrs. This so called ‘evening opening’ will also make it more easy for exhibitors of the trade fair at the Royal FloraHolland auction to attend IFTF.