New dates for World Floral Expo 2023

New York, June 13th, 2022. In view of the repeated delays of the show as a result of Covid-19, we are happy to announce that the international flower trade show World Floral Expo will be rescheduled to Thursday September 7 – Friday September 8, 2023.

The easing of the pandemic that was still hoped for in January, was not improving fast enough to be able to guarantee the show can go through in June. The Omicron variant of the Corona virus was spreading around with an enormous, unforeseeable dynamic in many countries and different continents around the world. With the show getting closer in less than 4 months, in an environment of a multitude of developments and decisions of imposing and releasing restrictions, it left us no other choice than to push it forward to 2023. Since the show is an international oriented event with many exhibitors from countries from different continents such as South America, Africa and Europe, it forced us as organizers to take international travel restrictions into account.

World Floral Expo was originally scheduled to take place in March 2020. With the latest rescheduling of the show to September 2023, Covid-19 will have caused a delay of 3.5 years.

