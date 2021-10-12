World Floral Expo Announces 2022 Show Dates

HPP Exhibitions Floral October 12, 2021

New York – World Floral Expo announced its new show dates for 2022. Covid-19 was the cause for the earlier reschedulings of the international flower trade show, but organizers hope and trust that this time it can finally take place.

The dates that were confirmed today have been set for Wednesday, March 9 to Friday, March 11 in 2022 in the Jacob J. Javits Center of New York. You will be able to find all the latest news updates on the website of the show www.worldfloralexpo.com.

We look forward to seeing you next year at World Floral Expo 2022 in New York City! 

